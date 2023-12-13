Peterborough United linked with a £1.5 million bid for a 21 year-old striker....but it's another 'nonsense' story!
Those reports suggested Posh were about to beat off opposition from Championship clubs Sunderland and Leeds United, as well as League One rivals Derby County, after bidding £1.5 million for a 21 year-old Iraqi who has cracked 14 goals for the Dons, including 10 in his last nine outings, this season
But the PT can confirm Posh will not be signing any strikers during the January transfer window, even if they lose double Golden Boot winner Jonson Clarke-Harris as expected. Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony described the story as ‘nonsense’ when the PT asked the question.
It’s no surprise Al-Hamadi would be linked with Posh as he fits the club’s model of young players with pace, but even the multi-million pound sale of defender Ronnie Edwards in January wouldn’t persuade the club’s owners to splash out what would be a club record transfer fee.
Posh are happy with the form of current first-choice centre forward Ricky-Jade Jones and they signed strikers Malik Mothersille and Jacob Wakeling earlier this year as potential replacements for Clarke-Harris.