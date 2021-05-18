Darragh MacAnthony: ‘Bids have gone in for new players’, but not for Portsmouth striker John Marquis
Peterborough United co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has revealed bids have been made for potential new players...but not for Portsmouth striker John Marquis.
Marquis was linked with Posh by a Hampshire news outlet earlier today (May 18), but MacAnthony was quick to shoot that rumour down on Twitter.
Posh are currently negotiating fresh contracts with several players including defenders Frankie Kent, Nathan Thompson and Dan Butler. Teenage defender Ronnie Edwards, a player nicknamed ‘Franz’ after German great Beckenbauer by MacAnthony, signed a new four-year deal this afternoon.
MacAnthony did say: “There should be plenty of news this week. We are negotiating contracts, and bids for new players have been made. We certainly haven’t gone on holiday.
“I was delighted to tie Ronnie down for four years, His father and his agent were a delight to deal with. Ronnie just wants to play football.”