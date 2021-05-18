Posh boss linked with a move for one of his former strikers

John Marquis in action for Portsmouth against Posh.

Pompey striker John Marquis has been the subject of a Posh enquiry according to a Hampshire news report. The 29 year-old was part of Ferguson’s League Two winning Doncaster Rovers squad of 2017-18.

Marquis moved to the South Coast in August 2019 after rebuffing a Posh attempt to sign him. He’s still under contract at Fratton Park and Pompey boss Danny Cowley is keen for the striker to stay at the club.

MK Dons and an unnamed Scottish Premier League club have also enquired about a player who scored 18 goals last season.

Posh could be in the hunt for forwards if they lose Jonson Clarke-Harris and Siriki Dembele this summer. Mo Eisa was placed on the transfer list at the end of last season.

But it’s unlikely Ferguson would see Marquis as anything other than back-up. Marquis has scored 129 goals in just over 400 senior appearances.