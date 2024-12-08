Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left) with his club's director of football Barry Fry. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony has accused the FA of ‘destroying a great day out for thousands of Posh fans.’

MacAnthony was replying to the FA’s attempt to explain why Posh have been sent to play Premier League Everton in a third round FA Cup tie on a Thursday night (January 9).

MacAnthony insisted the £40k fee for the tie to be broadcast live on BBC iPLayer will not compensate his club for the financial hit of moving the game from a weekend date.

He sent a message to the PT on social media site X stating: “This lot running the thing can’t help themselves as £40k for iPlayer is irrelevant compared to the money we would make from a weekend game.

"We had no power or choice whatsoever which they bloody well know. Next they’ll be telling us how all EFL clubs were consulted about FA Cup replays being scrapped.

‘They’ have destroyed this great day out for thousands of Posh fans, plain & simple.’

​The club had already issued a statement condemning the decision to move the game away from a more attractive weekend date. It received over two million views on social media and prompted mass support from the wider football community which prompted the PT to ask the FA for a comment.