The FA Cup logo on a matchball. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Football Association have sent the PT the guidance used to determine a Thursday night third round FA Cup tie date for Peterborough United at Everton.

Posh will visit Goodison Park, for the first time in a competitive fixture, on Thursday, January 9 (7.45pm), a date that has been roundly condemned by club officials and fans. There will be no trains back to Peterborough from Liverpool on the night of the game and school and work commitments will also limit the number of visiting supporters. The match will be shown live on BBC iPlayer.

Posh insist they will take a financial hit from a lower attendance, although the FA say both clubs will receive a fee because the tie has been moved away from the weekend.

The FA guidance read...

Scheduling the live fixtures for the Emirates FA Cup Third Round has been challenging due to a number of factors, and we have had to balance the needs of the clubs, local authorities, police, and broadcasters where applicable.

We always try to work closely and collaboratively with all clubs when scheduling live broadcast fixtures in the Emirates FA Cup – and we were in contact with both clubs when scheduling their Third Round tie.

In addition, both clubs will receive a fee as a result of their tie being moved away from the 15:00 slot on Saturday.