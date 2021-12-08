Covid passes to be required at Peterborough United matches following government announcement

Posh in action during their last home match against Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

At a press conference this evening (December 8), Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that such passes or proof of a negative test would be required to attend sporting events with crowds of more than 10,000 people.

All current Premier League and Championship clubs are to be included under the rule, as well as many League One and Two sides. It is not yet clear, however, whether it will be spot checks or all fans will be asked to prove their vaccination status.

The rule is the same as the one already in place in Wales, which Posh fans encountered on the trip to Swansea in October.

Posh Chairman Darragh MacAnthony did not attend the game because this rule was in place.

He even went as far as to suggest that he would ask his partners to buy him out if vaccine passports were forced onto Posh’s level of football.

Posh’s last five home attendances have been 12,264 (Barnsley), 11,214 (Fulham), 7,983 (Huddersfield), 12,035 (QPR) and 8,960 (Bristol City).