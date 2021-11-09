Peterborough United chairman vexed by vaccine passports, but would their introduction in the EFL force him out of the game?
There isn’t much that would force Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony out of football, but the introduction of vaccine passports could do it.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 5:00 am
MacAnthony didn’t attend the Posh game at Swansea becausE Covid Pass was required to gain entry to the game.
“I can’t be doing with all that,” MacAnthony, who is fully vaccinated, said at a fans’ forum this week. “Not when I’ve been part of the industry for so long.
“If vaccine passports were ever introduced into our football, I’d ask my partners to buy me out.”