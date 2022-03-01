COUNTDOWN TO CITY: Ten tales of the unexpected from Peterborough United in cup competitions

1. Colchester 1, Posh 3, FA Cup, third round, 2008.

Colchester were a Championship side and they had Teddy Sheringham in their squad, but Darren Ferguson’s exciting Posh team was starting to take shape in League Two and goals from Aaron Mclean, George Boyd and Charlie Lee secured the win. Sheringham scored the Colchester goal from the penalty spot past Mark Tyler (pictured).