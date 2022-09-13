Nathan Thompson tries to prevent Fleetwood's opening goal. Photo: David Lowndes.

The 31-year-old defender made his return from suspension to start the 1-0 defeat to Fleetwood on Tuesday (September 13) evening but lasted just 53 minutes.

He spent several minutes on the ground following a collision in the air with a defender and was replaced by Josh Knight. He appeared to walk off holding the side of his face.

He was replaced under the concussion substitute rule, which allowed McCann to bring on Joel Randall at a fourth interval in the match to replace Kwame Poku with 15 minutes to go.

Thompson also picked up a booking after just two minutes but is now a doubt for the trip to face Bolton Wanderers on Saturday (September 17) due to the fact he will have to follow FA’s concussion protocols before being allowed to return to action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant McCann said: “It looks like a concussion so he will have to follow the relevant protocols. I’m not sure how long that is, it changes all so time so once I speak to the physio and the doctor I will know a bit more.”

As Posh chased the game, McCann made changes and recent signing Ephron Mason-Clark finished the game at left wingback- a decision heavily criticised by many fans,

Joe Tomlinson, the club’s only fully fit natural left-back was not in the squad and was instead chosen to play 90 minutes for the club’s Under-21 side in a Professional Development League match against Sheffield United on Tuesday afternoon.

Tomlinson has made just two appearances, both off the bench, in the club’s eight league matches so far.

Defending his decision, McCann said: “It was just a selection and more importantly to get some minutes into Joe and David (Ajiboye).

There was good news to come from the game though as Dan Butler made his return from injury after spending ten months on the sidelines. He will now step up his return to first-team action.