Butler plays for an hour as Peterborough United Under 21s fall to defeat

Dan Butler played for an hour as Peterborough United went down 2-1 at Sheffield United in the Professional Development Under 21 League on Tuesday.

By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 5:51 pm
Dan Butler in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

They were the first competitive minutes for the 28 year-old defender since he seriously damaged ankle ligaments in a Championship fixture against Millwall last December.

Summer signing David Ajiboye also started as Posh fielded a strong side in an attempt to win their first game of the season.

George Broadbent gave the young Blades the lead at Bramall Lane in the 14th minute with a neat finish from the edge of the penalty area.

Louie Marsh made it 2-0 10 minutes into the second-half after a defensive lapse before a terrific touch and finish from Joe Taylor pulled a goal back for Posh 13 minutes from time.

Taylor was inches away from grabbing an equaliser a few minutes later as his effort grazed the post after Ajiboye’s cross wasn’t cleared.

Taylor also saw a ‘goal’ disallowed for offside early in the second-half and saw a last minute effort well saved by the home ‘keeper.

Posh ‘keeper Will Lakin also made a couple of fine saves.

Posh have just two points from their opening six matches.

Posh: Lakin, O’Connell, Fox, Butler (sub Powell, 59min), Tomlinson, Titchmarsh, Lamb (sub McGlinchey, 59min), Hickinson, Ajiboye, Darlington (Corbett, 46min), Taylor.

Unused subs: Laycock, Thomas.

