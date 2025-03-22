Posh striker Ricky-Jade Jones competes for a cross in the game against Charlton. Photo David Lowndes.

Beaten Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones reckons the Peterborough United front four is as good as any forward line in League One.

The Addicks boss was frustrated his side didn’t take advantage of their good moments – Charlton actually edged the possession count despite losing 3-0 – and accepted Posh handed out an attacking lesson. Charlton remain fourth in League One, but the gap to the automatic promotion places is now eight points after Wrexham’s 1-0 win over Stockport County.

“They have a front four who can hurt you but we’ve had 25 shots today and not scored despite the amount of crosses, territory and set-pieces we’ve had,” Jones told London News Online. “They are very, very good. That is as good a front four as anyone in the league. Where they are in the league means they probably aren’t like that week in and week out, but they are a well-coached side with real threats. Today we didn’t show enough quality to punish them and when they had the opportunities they did punish us.

“When you go to sleep against these they can carve you open because they have really good players. I can look at them and give them credit for how their attacking players played but we needed to be better from an attacking viewpoint.”

Posh forward Abraham Odoh appeals for a free kick after the Charlton 'keeper had picked up a backpass. Photo David Lowndes.

“When we were on top we didn’t score and we gifted them the first goal. They are a real threat in the transition and we didn’t defend that well enough.

“It was a too open game for us, because that is how they want to play. They were better than us in terms of being more clinical. We didn’t show enough quality. First half we showed it and had enough opportunities without really making the keeper make saves.”