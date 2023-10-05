Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Carlisle United coach Dave Timmins has been charged with two counts of using abusive and/or offensive language towards an official.

The charges come after Timmins was sent off after the final whistle of his side’s 1-1 draw with Posh on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cumbrians equalised with one of the final kicks of the game when a Jordan Gibson shot from range deflected off the knee of Peter Kioso and nestled into the bottom corner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel Randall of Peterborough United challenges for the ball against Carlisle United. Photo: Joe Dent.

The crowd and coaching staff did, however, strongly appeal for three penalties in the second half while Posh were leading 1-0 with one for a potential handball against Kioso as he controlled a dropping ball in the area, looked to be the best shout.

After the match, Carlisle boss Paul Simpson told the Cumberland News and Star: “They are absolutely stonewall penalties.

"The first one on Sean is absolute contact on his knee. The second one, the ball’s going onto Jordan Gibson’s chest and the full-back has got his arm stretched out which changes the direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m led to believe there’s a third one where Jordan’s pulled back – I haven’t seen that so can’t comment.

“I think he (referee Scott Simpson) knows he’s made two huge mistakes and I know how the PGMOL system works, if they do their jobs properly he could be in trouble.

"Dave will be dealt with when I find out what exactly has gone on. He tells me he didn’t swear at him, I know he was angry because we felt as though there was an injustice against us.

“That’s human nature. There’s probably a different way that you have to deal with it and not get red carded but I have to wait and see what’s been said.”