Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United ​boss Darren Ferguson has confirmed club captain Hector Kyprianou will start his first competitive game of the season in Saturday’s League One fixture at Exeter City.

​Kyprianou has missed the opening three matches because of a knee injury, but Ferguson reports the 23 year-old midfielder is looking ‘fresh and strong.’

Donay O’Brien-Brady has been an excellent stand-in for the Cyprus international, but will most likely revert to the substitutes’ bench at St James Park as Posh prepare to clash with a gifted Exeter side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Hector will play,” Ferguson said. “He needed a week’s training to get back up to speed, but he’s looked fresh and strong.

Hector Kyprianou. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"It’s a tough game for us though as Exeter are a good footballing side who have already beaten Rotherham at home and they were a little unlucky to lose at Northampton last week when they missed chances and conceded two poor goals.

"We will certainly need to concentrate when they have the ball as they are very fluent and they play in a way that is unique with lots of rotations in midfield.They’ve also recruited well so they are sure to be a handful.

"It’s always difficult down there, but we should be confident because of the way we played last weekend at Shrewsbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland international striker Josh Magennis was the most notable summer arrival at Exeter. He left Wigan Athletic for a stint in Devon.

Former Exeter left-back Jack Sparkes has recovered from the illness that forced him to leave the Shrewsbury game in the first-half and should start for Posh.