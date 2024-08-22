Captain returns as Peterborough United prepare for a tough test at Exeter City
Kyprianou has missed the opening three matches because of a knee injury, but Ferguson reports the 23 year-old midfielder is looking ‘fresh and strong.’
Donay O’Brien-Brady has been an excellent stand-in for the Cyprus international, but will most likely revert to the substitutes’ bench at St James Park as Posh prepare to clash with a gifted Exeter side.
"Hector will play,” Ferguson said. “He needed a week’s training to get back up to speed, but he’s looked fresh and strong.
"It’s a tough game for us though as Exeter are a good footballing side who have already beaten Rotherham at home and they were a little unlucky to lose at Northampton last week when they missed chances and conceded two poor goals.
"We will certainly need to concentrate when they have the ball as they are very fluent and they play in a way that is unique with lots of rotations in midfield.They’ve also recruited well so they are sure to be a handful.
"It’s always difficult down there, but we should be confident because of the way we played last weekend at Shrewsbury.
Northern Ireland international striker Josh Magennis was the most notable summer arrival at Exeter. He left Wigan Athletic for a stint in Devon.
Former Exeter left-back Jack Sparkes has recovered from the illness that forced him to leave the Shrewsbury game in the first-half and should start for Posh.