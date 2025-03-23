Captain Keir wins the day for Peterborough United Women at Lincoln United
A solitary goal in first-half added time from skipper Keir Perkins was enough to secure a win at Lincoln United, a result that left Posh third in the table, a point behind top two Loughborough Lightning and Northampton Town who also won today. Loughborough have two games in hand, while Posh and Cobblers only have two games left to play.
Posh are next in action at home to fourth-placed Leafield Athletic on Sunday, April 6 before finishing their season at Cobblers on April 27. Posh also meet their local rivals in the Northants Women’s Cup Final at Corby Town on Thursday, April 17.
Posh had the better of the chances in Lincoln with Niamh Reynolds, Hayley James and Perkins going close in the opening 20 minutes. Reynolds and Tara Kirk also saw ‘goals’ wiped out for offside before Perkins struck with a curling shot into the top corner from outside the penalty area.
Posh had to survive some nervy moments after the break when goalkeeper Neive Corry showed good composure under pressure. Evie Driscoll King saw a late shot kicked off the line following a corner at the other end before a 15th win in 20 Midlands Division One games was confirmed.
Posh: Corry, Connor (sub Sharpe, 66 mins), Driscoll-King, Wilshaw (sub Middleton, 62 mins), James, Mears (sub Aguirre, 66 mins), Reynolds, Lawlor, Brown, Perkins (sub Osker, 78 mins), Kirk (sub Bennett, 90 mins).
