Cambridge United boss feels "gutted" and "robbed" after Peterborough United defeat but slams players for lack of hunger and drive to win

Neil Harris had some incredibly frank words for his Cambridge United players after defeat in the Cambridgeshire Derby.

Cambridge’s 1-0 defeat at home to Posh saw them fall to 13 points adrift of safety with just nine games to play.

It now appears that it would take a miracle for Cambridge to escape the drop and Harris used the post-match to lay into his players, questioning their desire and hunger to win games.

He told the Cambridge Independent: “Have they got the passion and the drive and the hunger to win games of football? Well clearly not.

"They have to think about their futures, not just at this club, but the references they will get with a relegation on their CV.

"It’s very unlikely we will stay in this division, let’s be honest about it. It was unlikely when I walked in. What I want to see if players that will play for their futures and want to play for this club.

“I am absolutely gutted and I feel absolutely robbed – that’s the best way to sum it up. Cambridge fans should feel exactly the same.

“How we’ve not won that game is a joke. We played so well in spells and we’ve had at least seven absolute clear cut nailed on goals and we’ve not scored, apart from the counter attacks at the end, they’ve not had a shot on our goal, our keeper has has no saves to make. It’s really tough to take.

“I can’t talk any more positively about the group in terms of their attitude and application to go and play on the pitch. They played well at times and sometimes played really well against the ball, getting pressure on and turning the ball over. We created chances, we got bodies in the box.

“Everything about it was so good apart from the most important part and that’s putting the ball in the goal and stopping it at the other end.

“We were the better team in so many ways. Yes Peterborough made a lot of passes – sideways and backwards, didn’t break us down too often.

“We created chance after chance after chance and didn’t have the killer moment in front of goal. Why? Because it’s about the culture. I can’t change that today and I couldn’t change it during the week and I can’t change in the week coming up.

“I’ve said before I can change it transfer windows, I can change it from the first day of pre-season, but it has to change. People don’t deserve to come and pay hard-earned money, bring their kids to football, go and buy burgers and hot dogs and train tickets to come and watch their team get beat – it’s not fair.

“I don’t want to be the manager of this football club that sees that. I won’t have that at this football club but I can’t change it today. Am I proud of the players for the way they produced a committed performance? One million per cent, absolutely – every player played their part in that.

“We have to be clinical in both boxes. We don’t have a clean sheet mentality at one end and at the other end we’re not brave enough in front of goal.”

“What I want to see is players that want to play for their futures, that want to play for this football club and want to represent this football club.

“I need that application and attitude, but I need a better culture. I need better standards at the training ground – that’s from staff and players.

“It’s their livelihoods, it’s their jobs but it’s also their passion and their hobby as well.

“They have to show me, they have to show us, they have to show the footballing industry that they’re worthy of places at football clubs.

“I like working with the group, I like their application in so much but application isn’t always enough. It’s accepted in the sense of being a good lad with a good attitude – you want to work with good people like that.

“You’ve got to have the killer instinct as well in both boxes. You’ve got to have the drive and the determination. That’s what sets levels – it’s what levels are in football.

“Players that play in the National League and League Two, it’s because they’re missing something. Sometimes it’s because they’re not quick enough, sometimes they’re not technical enough and sometimes they just haven’t got the heart for it.

“That’s what I’m seeing in the group at the moment and that’s what I question about this group.”