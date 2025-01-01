Burton Albion boss said his players were 'unbelievable' against a Peterborough United team in a massively false position in the League One table
Bowyer was of course frustrated his side didn’t win the game after establishing a 2-0 lead after 26 minutes, but he insists it was still a decent result against a team in ‘a massively false position’ in the table.
Posh are 18th in League One, just five points above the relegation zone. Burton are bottom with just two wins in 23 games, one of them at the Weston Homes Stadium at the start of December.
"To be 2-0 up and then not go on to win the game was disappointing,” Bowyer said. “But look at the opposition we were up against. They're in a massively false position in terms of where they are in the table with the talent they've got. They've got some wonderful footballers and have a history of making money from talent, but we kept their front line quiet.
"We started the game ever so well and scored two great goals, but conceding to a short corner just before half-time was poor from us. We had a couple of key moments in the second half, but I thought we also rode our luck at times as well so overall I have to say our efforts are unbelievable.
“We're giving it a right good go at the moment and that'll only hold us in good stead going forward."
