Breaking up was hard to do for a Peterborough United star who experienced the best day of his life at the club

Hector Kyprianou celebrates the Posh win at Wembley in the 2025 final of the Vertu Trophy. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United gave Hector Kyprianou the best day of his life, so breaking up was hard to do for the classy midfielder.

The 23 year-old will leave London Road this summer after three years, 140 appearances, 16 goals, two Wembley Final wins, two League One play-off campaigns and a starring role in one of the greatest Posh sides. Kyprianou’s contract expires next month and the Championship is calling the Cyprus international.

The man who captained Posh in 2024-25 will leave with a heavy heart as well as many fond memories, none better than his goal-scoring performance in a shock Vertu Trophy Final win over Birmingham City at Wembley just last month.

"That was the best day of my life,” Kyprianou admitted in an interview with the Posh Plus service. “To win that game with this group of players, as big underdogs, to score a goal, to captain the side and then celebrate with our amazing fans afterwards... well you just can’t top that.

Hector Kyprianou celebrates his goal in the 2025 Vertu Trophy Final at Wembley. Photo: Darren Wiles.

"To win it the year before was amazing as well, especially with one of the best teams Posh has ever had, but then the entire three years here has been special. If you’d have told me when I walked through the door for the first time that I’d experience so many good times I'd have snapped your hand off. I'd have laughed at you if you’d have said I’d become captain. It’s been far better than I’d dared dream.

"I came here with the mindset of being patient and learning from the likes of Jack Taylor, Ben Thompson and Jeando Fuchs. The team had just been relegated from the Championship, but I knew they would be back at the top end of League One. I remember asking Jack Taylor what he thought would happen in my first season and he said we’d be challenging at the top and he was right.

"Coming here as a complete unknown probably helped me as there were no real expectations. I’d moved away from home and I had to mature quickly.

"Grant McCann brought me here and I will always be grateful for that and when Darren Ferguson came in things really took off for me and the club. He introduced a more free-flowing style and he had a thorough tactical approach. He was amazing with me and I believe we suited each other.

“It was an honour when he made me captain. It’s been a real privilege leading this team and it was far from an easy decision to make the next step in my career. I have no doubt Posh will be successful again very soon, but I felt it was time to move on. I said on day one I was ambitious so I had to take this opportunity. I’ve never been motivated by money and never will be.

"The club and the fans will always have a special place in my heart because of what they’ve done for me. I hope I’ve done enough to be remembered fondly.”

Posh signed Kyprianou from Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee in June 2022. He has been linked with Championship teams Watford and Swansea City in the past, but both clubs have subsequently changed manager.