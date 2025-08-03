Brad is determined to prove he deserves to wear Peterborough United's number 9 shirt

Brad Ihionvien after scoring for Posh at Cardiff. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Bradley Ihionvien is determined to prove he deserves to wear Peterborough United’s number 9 shirt.

The centre-forward impressed with his aggression and power in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City on the opening League One day of the season. Ihionvien had given Posh a half-time lead from the penalty spot.

Ihionvien has bounced back well so far from the ‘tough’ place he found himself in at the back end of last season. Posh boss Darren Ferguson had declared his signing from Colchester United early in the campaign had no future at London Road.

The 21 year-old received a physical buffeting at the Cardiff City Stadium and was taken off 20 minutes from time, but he will be ready and raring to go again at home to League One title favourites Luton Town next Saturday (August 9, 12.30pm kick off).

“It’s no secret I was in a tough place at the end of last season,” Ihionvien told the Posh Plus service. “But it’s how you react to those situations that matters and I am lucky to be surrounded by good people who get me back on track if I start to drift.

"Having the number 9 shirt is a bit of a statement and I’m glad the gaffer trusted me with it so now it’s up to me to prove I deserve to wear it. I’m going to get kicked a bit this season, but with rest and recovery I will be good to go again.

"Obviously it's good to score on a personal level, but it doesn’t really mean anything if we lose the game. We beat ourselves to be fair so we just need to tighten up on a couple of things and we will be okay.

"We certainly shouldn’t be down in the dumps. It’s game week one and it’s not as like we were miles off it. We should be confident about next weekend. It’s another big test as they’ve also just come down, but there is nothing to be afraid of. We just need to focus on what we want to do and how we want to achieve it.

"The support was amazing at Cardiff. When we go to these big stadiums to play well supported clubs we need our own fans and it was great to see so many of them.”

Posh were backed by over 1,100 fans in South Wales.