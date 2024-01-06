Inactive Peterborough United received a League One promotion boost on Saturday as wobbling Portsmouth went down 2-1 at lowly Cheltenham.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing in action for Derby County against Posh on New Year's Day. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

League leaders Pompey even had the boost of a comedy own goal to take the lead early in the second-half, but a quickfire double from Liam Secombe turned the game on its head.

Pompey remain four points ahead of third-placed Posh, but Darren Ferguson’s side have a game in hand. Second-placed Bolton Wanderers are two points off top spot with two games in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey were dealt a blow before the game as high-class Manchester City loanee Alex Robertson was ruled out with what could be a serious hamstring injury.

Posh stayed in third place despite a 3-1 win for promotion rivals Derby County at bottom club Fleetwood Town.

The teams are level on points from the same number of games and have the same +23 goal difference, but Posh are in third because they have scored three more goals (50-47).

Former Posh player Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was man-of-the-match for the Rams. He scored the crucial opening goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in League One Charlton Athletic, who have now agreed a fee for Posh striker Johnson Clarke-Harris, drew a thriller 3-3 at Port Vale. Charlton led three times in the game.

In the FA Cup there was a shock for former Posh boss Steve Evans as his Stevenage side were knocked out in the third round by National League South side Maidstone. It finished 1-0.

Sammie Szmodics helped ensure there was no shock at Ewood Park as Blackburn Rovers twice came from behind to thump Cambridge United 5-2. Szmodics bagged his first career hat-trick before half-time against a Cambridge side that can now concentrate on their League One relegation battle.

Ex-Posh striker Matt Godden scored twice late on in Coventry City’s 6-2 win over League One promotion chasers Oxford United and Jack Taylor conceded a penalty for handball and then scored in the 90th minute on a rare start for Ipswich Town at AFC Wimbledon. The Tractor Boys won 3-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Angol scored an equaliser for League Two strugglers Sutton United at Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle, but the home side went on to win 3-1.

In League Two former Posh forward Matty Stevens scored for Forest Green in a relegation battle at Salford City. It was an eventful first game in charge for new Salford boss Karl Robinson who watched his side take an early lead before he was shown a red card before the hosts went 2-1 down. Salford then equalised with an injury time penalty.