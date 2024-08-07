Joel Randall celebrates a goal for Posh last season. Photo David Lowndes.

​Peterborough United have received a massive boost as attacking star Joel Randall has signed a new, improved contract.

​The 24 year-old has put pen to paper on a new three-year contract that ties him to club until 2027. Posh moved to extend a deal of key player who had entered the last year of his contract and would therefore have been able to leave for nothing at the end of the 2024-25 season. Posh had fought off decent-sized bids from League One rivals Bolton Wanderers for Randall in the summer.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson has confirmed to the PT the club are also speaking to key midfielder Hector Kyprianou and exciting winger Kwame Poku about extending their stays. They have also both entered the last year of their deals.

"It’s great to get Joel tied down for a few more years," Ferguson said. “There was a lot of interest in him in the summer. Bolton tried really hard to get him so fair play to the chairman for sorting Joel out for us. I know we are working on new contracts for Hector and Kwame as well because they only have a year to run.

Joel Randall in action against Notts County last weekend. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"Joel is a massive player for us, I think everybody saw last year glimpses of what he can be. He has a really good temperament and he comes alive in big games and we feel he can kick on.

"To secure him for another three years is really important for us. For me, he is going to be one of the best signings we have made this summer. It is brilliant news and I am looking forward to continuing to work with him."

Randall enjoyed a breakout season at London Road last term after two quiet years at the club. He scored 12 goals in all competitions and revelled in the Posh passing game when he was deployed in a roving number 10 role.

Randall said: "I am delighted to get it done. It has been going on a little bit in the background, so to get it all done ahead of the season is great for me.

"The club have shown enormous faith in me and I want to repay that faith. I can just concentrate on my football. I knew there was interest in the summer, and that can often lead to a lot of uncertainty, so for the club to offer me this deal shows how much they believe in me and I am really grateful for that.”

Randall faces pressure for his place this season from summer signing Chris Conn-Clarke who also prefers to play in the number 10 role and has shown up well in the position during pre-season.

It’s expected Randall will start Saturday’s first League One match of the season against Huddersfield at the Weston Homes Stadium, although Conn-Clarke could also start on the left side of the front three.