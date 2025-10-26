Bolu brace helps Peterborough United ease past Lincoln City in the FA Youth Cup

Posh celebrate a Bolu Shofowoke goal in the FA Youth Cup win over Lincoln City. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com/

Star man Bolu Shofowoke scored twice as Peterborough United swept Lincoln City aside in a first round FA Youth Cup tie at the Weston Homes Stadium on Sunday.

It finished 5-0 to Posh to complete a fantastic FA Cup double for the club after a 4-1 FA Women’s Cup success earlier in the day. Captain Lucca Mendonca, Maxim Mlityalwa and Eddie Fox also scored with all the goals arriving in the first hour of the match.

Posh dominated throughout and took the lead in the 11th minute when Shofowoke, who signed a professional deal on his 17th birthday, pounced on a through ball, went round the Lincoln goalkeeper and tapped into an empty net.

Centre-back Mendonca made it 2-0 on 28 minutes smashing home from close range after some pinball in the visiting penalty area and there was no further scoring in the first-half despite decent efforts on goal from Benji McWilliams-Marcano and Shofowoke.

But the tie was wrapped up with three quick goals at the start of the second-half from Fox, substitute Mlityalwa and Shofowoke whose searing pace again enabled him to leave the Lincoln defenders for dead.

Posh could have scored more with Patryk Sykut and Mendonca going close from set pieces.

Posh goalkeeper Ben Wescott made just one save all game and that came in the final minutes.

Posh: Westcott, Sudakaran (sub Ndonjang 86 mins), Joseph, Christoudias, Mendonca, Arber (sub Aikins 59 mins), McWilliams-Marcano, Fox, Shofowoke (sub Mfuri 86 mins), Sykut (sub Crozier 72 mins), Fitzpatrick (sub Mlitvalwa 46 mins). Unused subs: Al-Sammour, Simmons.