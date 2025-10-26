Peterborough United power to an outstanding FA Women's Cup win over in-form higher-level opposition

Jess Rousseau (left) celebrates one of her hat-trick goals for Posh Women against Real Bedford. Photo Darren Wiles

Jess Rousseau bagged a hat-trick as Peterborough United claimed an outstanding FA Women’s Cup first round victory.

Posh beat Real Bedford – who play in the National League Division above Posh – 4-1 at PIMS Park to advance into Monday evening’s second round draw.

It was a superb performance and result for Posh against a team who were seeking an eighth successive win in all competitions. That run included a 3-1 win over Posh in a National League Cup tie, but they faced a superior and well-motivated side this afternoon.

It was a big win at the start of a big week as Posh play a Midlands Division One derby at Northampton Town on Thursday evening before hosting Boldmere St Michaels at PIMS Park next Sunday (November 2, 2pm). Posh and Boldmere have both won five out of five league games so far this season.

In a tight first-half Jessica Stanford twice shot over the bar for Posh with home ‘keeper Neive Corry making a smart save at the other end.

It needed something special to break the deadlock and Rousseau provided it with a fine low drive from the edge of the penalty area on 41 minutes. But the visitors replied almost immediately with a vicious free strike from Amber Gaylor that went in off a post.

Posh were frustrated not to take their lead into the break, but they were back in front early in the second-half after Rousseau raced clear to score.

Kira Rai missed a great opportunity for 3-1 from a Niamh Reynolds cross. Reynolds was then thwarted by the woodwork as her left-footed strike hit the inside of a post before rolling to safety.

Real Bedford celebrations at a second equaliser were halted by the decision to award Posh a free kick for a foul and Rousseau then completed her hat-trick by converting a neat cross from Stanford.

And there was still time for central defender NIamh Connor to power home a head from a Lauren Wilshaw header to complete a one-sided final scoreline.

Posh: Corry, Driscoll-King (sub Osker 86 mins), Pitt, Connor, James, Reynolds (sub Bennett 86 mins), Stanford, Hines (sub Clarke 71 mina), Wilshaw (sub Meli 86 mins), Rousseau, Rai (sub Brown 65 mins). Unused subs: Hercik, Lawlor.