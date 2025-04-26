Bolton Wanderers boss delighted his side avoided the injustice of a defeat at Peterborough United

Posh boss Darren Ferguson and Bolton manager Steven Schumacher. Photo David Lowndes.

Bolton Wanderers manager Steven Schumacher insists it would have been an injustice if his side had left the Weston Homes Stadium without something to show for a spirited display against Peterborough United.

Malik Mothersille scored from the penalty spot for Posh in the first-half, but failed to convert a second spot-kick after the break. Chris Forino’s goal from a corner had made it 1-1 before the break and that’s how it finished.

Schumacher – who had just 10 senior outfield players to pick from before kick-off – saluted a hard-working display which stopped a run of four straight League One defeats.

“I think it would have been an injustice if we didn't get anything from the game so I’m really pleased Luke Southwood saved the second penalty,” Schumacher told the Bolton News. “Both penalties were a bit cheap. I didn't think there was much in either of them. And our performance, I'd say, definitely deserved something from the game. We maybe should have won the game, because of the way we turned the ball over, the way we were aggressive with our press and the way we pulled off what we spoke about beforehand.

“We said that we had to be really organised and do our job when we didn’t have the ball against a team with excellent forward players. I’m really pleased with the performance and I’m just a little bit disappointed that we didn't win.”

Joel Randall, who Posh sold to Bolton in January, completed a rare 90 minutes for ‘The Trotters’ who are likely to finish eighth in League One.