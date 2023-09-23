Victor Adeboyejo scores for Bolton v Posh. Photo by Paul Currie/Shutterstock.

Jones was shown a straight red card just before the interval for a tackle Posh boss Darren Ferguson called ‘terrible and dangerous.’

Evatt, perhaps predictably, disagreed, but he did admit his side rode their luck in a second half which saw Posh strike the same post three times.

The draw keeps Bolton a place above Posh in seventh having played one fewer game.

“At the end, it is a point gained,” Evatt told the Bolton News. “The players have done remarkably well to take a point from that having been down to 10 for so long, with the injuries we have got in defensive positions. To keep a really potent attack out for so long was really good to see. It took a lot of hard work.

“We have ridden our luck a little bit, but one of my favourite phrases is ‘hard work puts you where good luck can find you’. Today our work ethic and resilience, that we didn’t show last week at Reading, was there for all to see.

“I am glad we got a point. The rest of the game is going to take some debriefing.

“I think it is a yellow card for Gethin. I see those types of tackles a lot.

“For me, again, it was the consistency of what was a yellow and what was not. Our players make tackles, we get yellows, their players make tackles, they don’t. Our players are not in front of the officials and they are not rolling around on the floor.

“I spoke to the referee after the game and he gave me an honest opinion on what he thought with the red. I obviously disagreed, but at least we have had that conversation.”

“Before the red card it was a really good game. They looked threatening and dangerous in transition and on the counter. They put a lot of crosses into the box and that front four is very dangerous, but once we linked passes and got in behind them, especially on the right hand side, we also looked dangerous.