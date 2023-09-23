Peter Kioso will now miss Saturday's game at home to Bristol Rovers. Credit: Photo by Paul Currie/Shutterstock.

Jones was dismissed right on the cusp of half-time for a shocking lunge, high up on the leg of Ricky-Jade Jones as he dribbled down the left-hand side.

The Posh youngster rolled around in pain initially, but was able to carry on for the rest of the match before being substituted after 69 minutes. The red card also sparked arguments on the touchline as Bolton boss Ian Evatt raged against the decision.

It was the second consecutive match in which Posh were able to play against 10 men for a large period, but this time they were unable to make the breakthrough despite dominating the ball.

Ferguson said: “They’ve lost their discipline and there’s things going on, but we managed to remain calm. I don’t know what the pandemonium was all about as it’s a clear a red card as you’ll see. It’s a terrible tackle and really, really dangerous and I don’t know why because Ricky wasn’t really going anywhere.

“He’s fine, but he’s lucky. He finds these sort of tackles a lot against him. One day it’s going to prove to be a bad injury because when you take your feet off the ground and you come at that angle, it’s very dangerous.”

Harrison Burrows was also the victim of a heavy tackle just five minutes earlier from Josh Dacres-Cogley. Referee Ross Joyce booked the right wing-back but also Posh skipper Peter Kioso when he attempted to discuss the decision despite the rule allowing captains to talk to the referee.

The yellow card was Kioso’ fifth of the League One season and means that he will now miss Saturday’s home league match against Bristol Rovers, not Tuesday’s trip to Mansfield in the EFL Cup third round.

Ferguson was left bemused by the decision.

Ferguson said: “The rules are that the captain can go to the referee and ask a question about the decision.