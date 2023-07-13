Barnsley's Oakwell Stadium. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

The Tykes, losing play-off finalists last season, have been charged with multiple breaches of regulations.

Barnsley are charged with ‘failing to provide the league with correct and/or complete information regarding the beneficial ownership of shares in the club despite a request for such information being made by the league’ as well as ‘failing to provide the league with the necessary notifications regarding the ownership position at the club.’

They are also accused of ‘allowing individuals to acquire a position of control without prior clearance from the EFL’ and ‘failing to act towards the league with the utmost good faith.’

Another charge is: ‘failing to publish accurate information on the club’s website concerning the ultimate owners of the significant interest in the club.’

A Barnsley statement read: “The charges announced by the EFL today are the result of an investigation initiated by the club following an internal review into the shareholdings of former directors Paul Conway and Chien Lee.

“After bringing the issue to the attention of the EFL, the club has fully co-operated with the investigation at every stage and will continue to do so, as appropriate.

“The steps taken by the club to instigate and then ensure a thorough investigation into the issue underline Barnsley FC’s commitment to compliance with the EFL’s regulations.

“The club will await the EFL’s sanctioning decision and will comment further in due course.”

It's unclear what punishment Barnsley could suffer, but Posh recently received a £50k fine and a suspended six-point deduction after a breach of EFL regulations relating to the appointment of David Paton as club CEO.

Wigan Athletic will start the coming season on -8 points after breaches of EFL financial regulations, while Reading are also facing a possible points deduction after apparently failing to to pay players’ wages on time on three occasions last season.

The first two League One away games for Posh this season are at Reading on August 6 and Barnsley on August 15.

Elsewhere in League One Wycombe Wanderers have signed their third new player in two days after taking Sheffield United defender Harry Boyes on loan.

Blackpool have lost star striker Jerry Yates to Championship side Swansea City, but forward Kyle Joseph has moved in the other direction and landed at Bloomfield Road.