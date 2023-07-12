Erhun Oztumer in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh travel to Reading for the League One opener on Saturday, August 5. just four days before the Royals face a winding-up order in the High Court over an unpaid tax bill.

This is in addition to an EFL investigation into a potential breach of financial rules which could lead to a six-point deduction before a ball has been kicked.

Reading suffered a points deduction last season, one that ultimately led to relegation from the Championship. It’s now alleged the club missed player wage payments on three occasions last season hence the current investigation.

Reading are currently operating under a transfer embargo and according to a recent report in the local media they had seven senior players signed on for next season, and the club are without a manager.

Former Southampton boss Ruben Selles was supposed to take charge, but the Spaniard is apparently waiting for a work visa.

The official Reading FC website still lists Paul Ince as manager, but he was sacked towards the end of last season.

Reading have been in Spain on a training camp and they did manage to field a team for a friendly against League Two Wimbledon which was lost 1-0.

Meanwhile former Posh midfielder Erhun Oztumer has moved to Newly-promoted Cypriot First Division side Mağusa Türk Gücü. He had been playing in Turkey.

The latest League One signings…

Sean Clare (defender) Charlton to Wigan.

Mark Harris (forward) Cardiff to Oxford.

Kian Breckin (midfielder) Man City to Wycombe

Luke Leahy (midfielder) Shrewsbury to Wycombe

Luke Southwood (goalkeeper) Reading to Cheltenham.

Sol Brynn (goalkeeper) Middlesbrough to Orient.

Regan Poole (defender) Lincoln to Portsmouth