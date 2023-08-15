Collins, who took charge at Oakwell in the summer after a successful stint in the United States managing Tampa Bay Rowdies, used to play for Posh boss Darren Ferguson at Preston North End.

Collins told the Barnsley Chronicle his spell under Ferguson ‘was not good for either of us’, but he has respect for the most successful manager in Posh history.

Collins dropped out of the Preston team in early 2010 after Ferguson took over as manager, with the defender soon moving on to Leeds.

Barnsley's Adam Phillips has just been sent off at Wembley. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images).

Ferguson was sacked after 11 months in charge at Deepdale.

Collins said: “That time was not good, for either of us. Darren would admit that too. Both of us would admit that wasn’t our best time, those three or four months together.

"But we have both learned from it. He since tried to sign me at Peterborough, but it didn’t work out. I have a lot of respect for him and he’s been very successful. I am looking forward to seeing him again.

“Peterborough have had good stability and consistency, and a manager who has been successful. It’s a good challenge for us.

“Based on the history of the club and the manager, they won’t be too far away this season. If you finish ahead of Peterborough, you will be in a good spot.

“Peterborough have a strong identity. They are an attacking team with really good wide players. They play good football, want to attack and score goals. They are quite similar to what we faced at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

“We were biting our fingernails at times because we got away with two or three really close calls. In the second half we let the game sweep us away and didn’t impact it. I think the players will learn lessons from that and put them to good use."

Barnsley could recall key midfielder Adam Phillips after he completed a three-match ban received for a red card in last season’s League One play-off final.

Ferguson will make a late decision on whether or not to restore skipper Ephron Mason-Clark to the side after the attacker’s strong recovery from a hamstring problem.