Posh captain Ephron Mason-Clark trained with the first-team squad on Monday and providing he suffers no negative reaction to his workout overnight, he should be involved at Oakwell.

Mason-Clark has missed the last two Posh matches after picking up a hamstring issue soon after he scored the only goal of the game on the opening day of the season at Reading.

"Ephron has recovered really well,” Posh manager Darren Ferguson said. “He trained with the rest of the squad today and did really well.

Ephron Mason-Clark celebrates his goal on the opening day of the season at Reading. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"He’s passed all the tests we gave him and providing he suffers no reaction tonight he should be fit to play at Barnsley.

"I’ll still have a decision to make because I don’t like taking risks with muscle injuries and I won’t take any chances with Ephron.

“But as things stand now we don’t believe there is a risk.”

Mason-Clark would be expected to replace Ricky Jade-Jones on the left of a front three.

It’s unlikely Ferguson would make any other changes to a team that has started a new season with back-to-back single goal League One wins.

Midfielder Jeando Fuchs won’t be involved at Barnsley after suffering a thigh injury soon after going on to the pitch as a substitute in Saturday’s home win over Charlton Athletic.

"We shoud know the extent of Jeando’s injury tonight when we get the results from a scan,” Ferguson added.

"It was a freak injury as he just planted his foot and he felt a strain in his thigh.

"He’s one of the stronger lads in the squad so it was a surprise.