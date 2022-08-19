Bali Mumba hits back at Peterborough United boss in 'disrespectful' row
Former loanee Bali Mumba insists he would never show any disrespect to Peterborough United.
Posh boss Grant McCann accused the 20 year-old of showing disrespect last weekend after he’d played a big part in a 2-0 win for his new club Plymouth Argyle in a League One fixture last weekend. He was on loan at London Road from Norwich City in the second-half of last season, but barely featured under McCann.
Mumba received a tremendous ovation from the Green Army after he was substituted near the end of the game against and took the acclaim of the packed home end as he headed towards the dug-out area.
McCann took exception to that and after the game he criticised Mumba, who had a loan spell with Posh in the second half of last season.
But Mumba told the Plymouth Herald "I don't think I was disrespectful. I respect Peterborough. I respect the club, the staff there, the players and the fans.
"I don't have it in me to be that type of player, or be a certain way like that. I was just motivated and determined to get a result, and it doesn't matter what team it's against - whether it's Sunderland, the team I used to play for, Norwich or Peterborough.
"Whatever team it is I always have the same motivation and determination to have a good game, make a statement and do well."