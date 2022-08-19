Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bali Mumba in action for Posh last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh boss Grant McCann accused the 20 year-old of showing disrespect last weekend after he’d played a big part in a 2-0 win for his new club Plymouth Argyle in a League One fixture last weekend. He was on loan at London Road from Norwich City in the second-half of last season, but barely featured under McCann.

Mumba received a tremendous ovation from the Green Army after he was substituted near the end of the game against and took the acclaim of the packed home end as he headed towards the dug-out area.

McCann took exception to that and after the game he criticised Mumba, who had a loan spell with Posh in the second half of last season.

But Mumba told the Plymouth Herald "I don't think I was disrespectful. I respect Peterborough. I respect the club, the staff there, the players and the fans.

"I don't have it in me to be that type of player, or be a certain way like that. I was just motivated and determined to get a result, and it doesn't matter what team it's against - whether it's Sunderland, the team I used to play for, Norwich or Peterborough.