Nathan Thompson in action for POsh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Discounting players who came through the Posh Academy from a young age, the suggestion leaves seven senior players vulnerable to an exit from London Road this summer.

How could their departure benefit Posh, if at all?

Dan Butler in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

DAN BUTLER

Joined Posh, 2019.

Posh have ear-marked young Aaron Powell as one left-back in the senior squad next season so Butler could go, especially if the club are able to sign current loan star Nathanael Ogbeta on a permanent basis.

Butler has been a warrior for Posh and played a key role in the last League One promotion, but he’s not been at that level since recovering from a horror injury.

Ronnie Edwards in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Football is a harsh world, but Butler could be allowed to leave for nothing with thanks for his service.

JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS

Joined Posh 2020

The big man dominates the Posh forward line and their attacking tactics. The captain’s attitude is always spot on and he could easily reach 25 League One goals this term with a following wind.

But he would be 29 next season and his resale value will diminish with age so Posh could be tempted to cash in on him, while they can and develop a fresh attacking approach. Presumably there would be many suitors in League One.

A more fluent, flexible forward line could be a good thing, although those goals would be hard to replace.

FRANKIE KENT

Joined Posh 2019.

He’s done great things and will be remembered by Posh fans as a promotion-winner, but this season he’s played like a man who would benefit from a change of club.

Mistakes have crept into his game more regularly and he’s missed having an aerially dominant centre-back alongside him.

The 27 year-old could be sold and replaced by a Gaby Zakuani-style defender.

JACK TAYLOR

Joined Posh 2020.

The only advantage in selling the midfielder would be the cash it would raise. Spend a chunk of that money wisely on a couple of strong players and it could be a good sale, but others should go first, unless of course the 24 year-old wants to leave. There’s an argument for letting him go and Posh don't like to stand in the way of personal player progress, if the price is right.

NATHAN THOMPSON

Joined Posh 2020.

A top defender and all-round good guy, but he’s become vulnerable to the nippiest attackers in League One. You can easily see the 32 year-old leaving as a new (if applicable) manager decides to freshen up the squad by finding a younger man.

JOE WARD

Joined Posh 2018.

The longest serving Posh player appears to be on his way as he’s out of contract at the end of the season. He’s been inconsistent this season, although at his best he would be a big loss,especially for nothing. In an ideal world he’d stay, but he’s given great service for five years and shouldn’t be criticised for seeking a fresh start.

RONNIE EDWARDS

Joined Posh 2020.