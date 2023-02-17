Emmanuel Fernandez during his Posh debut against Middlesbrough last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And he will need them after suggesting players have a shelf life of 3-4 years at the same club.

The likes of Jack Taylor, Frankie Kent and Nathan Thompson have all been at the club for that period of time as has top scorer and skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Winger Joe Ward is expected to leave London Road this summer after five years as his Posh contract expires.

Posh left-back Aaron Powell (right). Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

And some big names could be replaced by Posh youngsters rather than loan signings from big clubs.

“Staying at the same club for 3-4 years is too long,” MacAnthony said on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “I’ve sometimes kept players here as fans wanted it, but it usually rebounds on us.

"We have a lot of talent coming through. We expect Aaron Powell to challenge for the first-team left-back spot and Charlie O’Connell and Manu Fernandez to get chances at centre-back next season.

"Aaron has been outstanding on loan at Welling this season. He’s learnt about the men’s game and it’s the same with Charlie at Woking.

"I doubt we’d have let in so many headed goals if Manu had been fit enough to play more this season. He’s a monster of a defender.

"I’m done with loans from Premier League clubs though as I want to see our young players coming through.”

Fernandez travelled with the first team to Fleetwood on Tuesday night and could be involved at Morecambe on Saturday.

The 21 year-old 6ft 5in defender made his Posh debut when starting a Championship fixture against Middlesbrough last season.

Powell (20) has yet to make a Posh first-team appearance.