​Posh Academy graduate Ricky-Jade Jones could command a bigger transfer fee than Kwame Poku.

​That’s the opinion of Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony who has long championed the ability of the 22 year-old striker who is also out of contract at the end of this season.

"It’s lift off time for Ricky,” MacAnthony admitted. “Ricky has added regular goals to his game and he will be a striker everyone wants to buy in January.

"A club agreed to buy him in the summer, but their takeover didn’t go through on time and now his price has gone up. Ricky could go for even more than Kwame as he’s been with us since he was seven.”

Championship side Sheffield United were strongly linked with Jones in the summer. A club takeover at Bramall Lane is expected to be completed soon.

Jones scored his eighth goal of the season in last weekend’s 6-1 thumping of Cambridge United.