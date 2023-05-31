Will Norris in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

That’s according to the Portsmouth News as Pompey seel a contingency plan should they fail to prise Matt Macey away from Luton Town for a second season at Fratton Park.

Norris, who has been released by newly-promoted Burnley, was one of four goalkeepers Posh used last season. The 29 year-old was the first signing Darren Ferguson made when he returned to London Road as manager in January.

Posh are expected to sign a new goalkeeper later this month to fight with Academy graduate Will Blackmore for a starting place next season.

Posh parted company with long-erving goalkeeping coach Mark Tyler earlier this week.

The PT fielded a call this week suggesting Crystal Palace were interested in young Posh left-back Harley Mills, but it could be a ‘silly season’ story. Posh are determined to keep a low profile as far as transfer speculation is concerned this summer.

Palace have form in poaching Posh talent as they took forward Adler Nascimento from London Road 12 months ago after forking out a £250k signing on fee for a player who had made just one substitute appearance in the Football League.

The BBC has yet to record one completed transfer to a League One club since the end of last season, but there has been reported interest in Crewe striker Dan Agyei from Pompey and Burton Albion.

Derby County have been linked with a move for Cheltenham striker Alfie May who is thought to be available for a move. League One rivals Charlton are also believed to be interested in a 29 year-old who scored the goal of the season at London Road in 2022-23.