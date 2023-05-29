News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United legend has left London Road

Peterborough United legend Mark Tyler has left London Road.
By Alan Swann
Published 29th May 2023
Mark Tyler (right) with Posh goalkeepers from last season Lucas Bergstrom (left) and Will Blackmore (right). Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Mark Tyler (right) with Posh goalkeepers from last season Lucas Bergstrom (left) and Will Blackmore (right). Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Mark Tyler (right) with Posh goalkeepers from last season Lucas Bergstrom (left) and Will Blackmore (right). Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Tyler’s contract as goalkeeping coach has not been renewed by the club with a replacement expected to be unveiled early this week.

Tyler’s 494 first-team appearances for Posh is second in the all-time list behind Tommy Robson (559).

He was appointed goalkeeping coach at London Road in May 2016 during Grant McCann’s first spell as Posh manager.

Tyler was unavailable for comment over the weekend, but confirmed he had left the club.

It’s the second time he’s been knocked back by current Posh boss Darren Ferguson who replaced him as first-team goalkeeper with Joe Lewis in January 2008. Tyler went on to rack up another 297 appearances for Luton Town.

The other members of Ferguson’s coaching team from last season are expected to stay. Kieran Scarff will remain as assistant manager with Dale Tonge as first-team coach.

