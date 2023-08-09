Thames Valley Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following two “public order incidents” at Saturday’s (August 5) match between Posh and Reading at the Select Car Leading Stadium, which Posh won 1-0.

Twice fans made their way over the segregation- a block of seats covered over to separate the Reading and travelling Posh fans- once during the first half and then again on the final whistle.

Fans from the Posh side first rushed over in the first half thinking that Hector Kyprianou had put them 2-0 up but the linesman’s flag had gone up well before as the ball went out of play when the corner was delivered.

Two instances of disorder were seen by police at Peterborough United's match with Reading on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent.

Police have confirmed that similar scene were seen as full-time.

No arrests have been made.

Sergeant Phil Ashlee said: “We are working with Reading FC, Peterborough United FC and Cambridgeshire Police to investigate these incidents and identify those involved.

“I am appealing to anyone with information about these offences to contact us by calling 101 or making a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230352726.