Posh boss Grant McCann urges his side on against Wycombe. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The biggest League One defeat of the season prompted the biggest negative reaction to the PT’s regular post-match request for comments.

No-one – the manager, the owners or the players – were spared, although it’s always important to remember social media is the never the most reliable barometer for overall feelings and opinions.

But there were also a smattering of boos at the final whistle.

Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris set up a chance for Ephron Mason-Clark with this header. Photo: David Lowndes.

Everyone is entitled to have their say and these Posh fans certainly did with manager Grant McCann the main focus of attention.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Exactly the same McCann as last time. Negligible ability to get best out of a decent squad. Too stubborn to accept that his approach is wrong. Bitterly disappointed by this season – @thejummybear.

Replace the bottlers with battlers – @FrustratedJourn.

McCann needs to look into the mirror as it’s same formation week-in-week-out and we are awful to watch. We can’t change system players look lost lumping long balls every time from the back as opposing defenders rub there hands when they see it coming. JCH never wins a header so I would flog him –@peterborofutsal.

It pains me to say it, but the only way things can be turned around is by changing the management team as Grant has clearly lost his way. With a 15-day break, now is the perfect time to do it – @derren_cooper.

It was simply awful. Since when has Joe Ward been a right wing-back? Been a right winger the last 4 years! Young keeper unfortunately found out, passing too slow from back, JCH on his own doesn’t work and not enough goals coming from elsewhere. Hate to say it but changes needed! – @MattStevenson11.

Abject. A cleansing of ownership is a must in order to build again. Prepare for two or three seasons in the wilderness if nothing changes soon –@navaloccasion.

Totally losing the plot. No system or direction. Plus so predictable to play against and beat. The whole top eight will beat us. No impact from the bench, in fact no bench. Really struggling to see how this manager will change anything – @CHAMM24.

No shape. No passion. No pride. No hope. No defensive organisation. No creativity. No service to the front men. Changing room lost - @RutlandSpinner.

No passion or desire. They wanted it 100 times more than us! – @bobbypat86.

Predictable. Week after week. No intensity until we either score or concede. Final ball consistently poor. Can’t defend set pieces, rarely look dangerous from our own. Substitutions always make us worse. Can’t beat top half teams. Same poor performing players continually picked – @paul_gauntlett.

Apart from Poku, we have no one who is going to give a bit of passion. This club is a joke at the moment – @jacobcr27518800.

P45 for McCann and Byrne please! Transfer list whole squad!! – @MichaelRutkows4.

Get rid of whole squad as they failed 2 managers in the space of 12+ months. Showing how much impact Dembele & Szmodics has as they made some of these players look good. Change of manager won’t do anything – @Kyle_Irving19.

Had enough and I’m sure I’m not the only one – @AskanLuke.

Never disliked a squad more. Not a player worth keeping. McCann has to go – @DayPaul84.

Manager out, get rid of half of this squad too, get players in who actually can be bothered to show up – @Alexnelson2004.

