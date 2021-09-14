ALAN SWANN’s Peterborough United team to play at Reading includes a first Championship start for a young player and a change of formation

I would change formation to a 4-2-3-1 for tonight’s Championship fixture at Reading (September 14, 8pm) and try and exploit the worst defence in the Championship with pace and trickery!
1. CHRISTY PYM
I still have my reservations about him, but he made a couple of fine saves at Sheffield United.
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
The calm head of Thompson was needed at Sheffield United. We'd certainly have been awarded more than one foul! He's at right-back for me tonight with a brief to stop so many crosses coming into the area. I'd expect to him to be able to use the big pitch at Reading to carry the ball forward and start attacks.
3. DAN BUTLER
Butler looked uneasy as a centre-back against mobile forwards at Bramall Lane. We need our best defenders out wide though so he stays in the side as a left-back.
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
The teenager didn't look great against Plymouth in his only start this season, but if Posh are to persist with playing out from the back why not include someone comfortable on the ball rather than Josh Knight who isn't? Reading will probably only play one up so Edwards could get time enough to show off his undoubted quality. His presence doesn't help the lack of aerial ability so those crosses must be stopped at source.