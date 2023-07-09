News you can trust since 1948
Ajiboye's mission to become a first-team regular at Peterborough United is off to a good start

Winger David Ajiboye was delighted to hit the ground running in his mission to become a first-team regular at Peterborough United.
By Alan Swann
Published 9th Jul 2023, 07:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 08:26 BST

Ajiboye moved to Posh from League Two side Sutton United last summer, but didn’t start a single League One match before returning to his former club on loan in January.

Current Posh boss Darren Ferguson was appointed after Ajiboye had left, but he's made it clear every player starts with a clean slate this season.

And Ajiboye starred for Posh in their opening pre-season friendly win at Stamford AFC on Saturday. He scored his first goal for the club, a terrific effort in a 7-1 win at the Zeeco Stadium.

David Ajiboye in action for Posh at Stamford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comDavid Ajiboye in action for Posh at Stamford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
David Ajiboye in action for Posh at Stamford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
“It was my first goal for the club,” Ajiboye told the Posh Plus service. “It’s good to get that out of the way and now I need to keep progressing.

"It’s a fresh start for everyone this season. It’s all about impressing the manager by showing what you can do and I started the right way at Stamford.

“The first game back is always tough, but it’s about getting some minutes in the bank and getting used to how the manager wants to play and implementing it in matches.

"It was a good team performance at Stamford.

"I came back in after my loan spell at the end of last season and it was good for me to meet the manager and have a couple of weeks studying his style of play.”

Ajiboye played on the right side of the Posh attack in the first-half at Stamford and linked up well with youngster Charlie O’Connell who started at right-back.

