Ajiboye moved to Posh from League Two side Sutton United last summer, but didn’t start a single League One match before returning to his former club on loan in January.

Current Posh boss Darren Ferguson was appointed after Ajiboye had left, but he's made it clear every player starts with a clean slate this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Ajiboye starred for Posh in their opening pre-season friendly win at Stamford AFC on Saturday. He scored his first goal for the club, a terrific effort in a 7-1 win at the Zeeco Stadium.

David Ajiboye in action for Posh at Stamford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

“It was my first goal for the club,” Ajiboye told the Posh Plus service. “It’s good to get that out of the way and now I need to keep progressing.

"It’s a fresh start for everyone this season. It’s all about impressing the manager by showing what you can do and I started the right way at Stamford.

“The first game back is always tough, but it’s about getting some minutes in the bank and getting used to how the manager wants to play and implementing it in matches.

"It was a good team performance at Stamford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I came back in after my loan spell at the end of last season and it was good for me to meet the manager and have a couple of weeks studying his style of play.”