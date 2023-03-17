Posh boss Darren Ferguson the day after his appointment in January, 2007.

Ferguson’s first game as a first-team manager ended in a 1-0 League Two defeat at Lincoln City on January 27, 2007.

Tomorrow’s League One fixture at the same venue will be his 530th in charge of Posh, a run of games spread over four spells.

Read about his first team selection and what happened to those players here in an article written to recognise his 500th Posh match.

Ferguson’s overall Posh record, which encompasses a club record four promotions, now reads P529 W234 D104 L191 F855 A706. That’s a win percentage of 44.23.

PAST POSH AT LINCOLN

Posh have won eight and lost eight of their 23 Football League visits to Lincoln City.

It finished 1-1 in the last meeting in the Posh League One promotion season of 2020-21 after an early own goal had given the visitors the lead.

Posh had to play the last quarter of the game with 10 men after Nathan Thompson had been sent off after conceding a penalty which Jorge Grant missed.

The last Posh win arrived in 2005 when goals from James Quinn and Adam Newton secured a 2-1 success in a League Two match.

​Lincoln City have the only unbeaten home record in League One this season.

​And yet their tally of 25 points from 17 matches is only the 12th best home record in the division.

Posh have lost five matches at the Weston Homes Stadium, but have still picked up 35 points.

The anomaly is down to Lincoln’s bizarre record of four wins and 13 draws!

Lincoln did beat promotion-chasing Derby County at the LNER Stadium with Morecambe, Bristol Rovers and Oxford the other teams to lose there.

