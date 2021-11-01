Fergie’s 500: Whatever happened to the players in the first Peterborough United team ever picked by Darren Ferguson?

2. ADAM NEWTON

It's not obvious fom the team sheet what formation Ferguson played in his first game, but there were three centre-backs in the side so maybe Newton was a wing-back! Newton was a consistent performer in 249 games over six years with Posh. He left London Road in June, 2008. He went on to play for Brentford, Luton and Woking before passing 'the Knowledge' to become a London taxi driver.