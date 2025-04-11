Advance tickets for Peterborough United at Barnsley and Mansfield Town are cheaper
Posh fans will be accommodated in the covered seating behind the goal (North Stand) at Barnsley. Tickets are cheaper if purchased in advance.
Prices (In advance): Adults: £25; Seniors 65+: £18; U22s: £18; U19s: £12; U14s: £7
Prices (matchday); Adults: £27; Seniors 65+: £20; U22s: £20; U19s: £14; U14s: £9
Under 14 tickets need to be purchased with a full paying adult.
Posh lost 3-1 at home to Barnsley earlier this season.
Posh are also in the North Stand at Mansfield, which is behind the goal, and tickets are slightly cheaper if purchased before April 24.
Prices (to April 23): Adults: £26; Seniors 65+: £23; Under 21s: £21; Under 18s: £18; Under 14s: £14; Under 7s: Free with paying adult Family Ticket (1 Adult + 1 U18): £26.
Prices from April 24: Adults: £27; Seniors 65+: £24; Under 21s: £22; Under 18s: £19; Under 14s: £15; Under 7s: Free with paying adult Family Ticket (1 Adult + 1 U18): £27.
