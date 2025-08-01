Bradley Ihionvien heads at goal against Peterborough Sports.placeholder image
Bradley Ihionvien heads at goal against Peterborough Sports.

A slight tweak in formation is suggested for Peterborough United's opening game of the League One season against Cardiff City

By Ben Jones
Published 1st Aug 2025, 13:00 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2025, 13:55 BST
The Peterborough Telegraph brings you its line-up for the first game of the League One season on Saturday (August 2).

Posh kick things off at the Cardiff City Stadium at 12:30pm. Expectations are very mixed among fans with a number of new signings coming through the door and a number of players expected to kick onto bigger and better things than the last campaign.

For this line-up, the PT picks for the players it would play on the opening day, not the one we think Darren Ferguson will pick.

I have gone for a 4-3-3 formation.

Even just from pre-season Alex Bass looks to be a big loss. Posh will have to put their faith in Reyes in the meantime with Blackmore not ready yet and Bilokapic on the transfer list, so seems little point in plating him.

1. Vicente Reyes

Even just from pre-season Alex Bass looks to be a big loss. Posh will have to put their faith in Reyes in the meantime with Blackmore not ready yet and Bilokapic on the transfer list, so seems little point in plating him.


Perhaps one of Posh's biggest signings of the season. I'm tipping Harley to play a starring role this season. I would have him at first choice anyway but Adebisi is still on the sidelines.

2. Harley Mills

Perhaps one of Posh's biggest signings of the season. I'm tipping Harley to play a starring role this season. I would have him at first choice anyway but Adebisi is still on the sidelines.


Posh's new captain takes his place at the heart of the defence. Still has a big role to play marshalling this relatively inexperienced backline.

3. Sam Hughes

Posh's new captain takes his place at the heart of the defence. Still has a big role to play marshalling this relatively inexperienced backline.


There have been some promising performances in a season last year which saw his minutes constantly having to be managed. He's had an operation on a hernia, he's had a full pre-season with the club, some important rest. I will give them the chance to start the season to see what ha can do now he is presumably more settled.

4. Oscar Wallin

There have been some promising performances in a season last year which saw his minutes constantly having to be managed. He's had an operation on a hernia, he's had a full pre-season with the club, some important rest. I will give them the chance to start the season to see what ha can do now he is presumably more settled.


