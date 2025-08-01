Posh kick things off at the Cardiff City Stadium at 12:30pm. Expectations are very mixed among fans with a number of new signings coming through the door and a number of players expected to kick onto bigger and better things than the last campaign.
For this line-up, the PT picks for the players it would play on the opening day, not the one we think Darren Ferguson will pick.
I have gone for a 4-3-3 formation.
1. Vicente Reyes
Even just from pre-season Alex Bass looks to be a big loss. Posh will have to put their faith in Reyes in the meantime with Blackmore not ready yet and Bilokapic on the transfer list, so seems little point in plating him. Photo: Joe Dent
2. Harley Mills
Perhaps one of Posh's biggest signings of the season. I'm tipping Harley to play a starring role this season. I would have him at first choice anyway but Adebisi is still on the sidelines. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
3. Sam Hughes
Posh's new captain takes his place at the heart of the defence. Still has a big role to play marshalling this relatively inexperienced backline. Photo: Joe Dent
4. Oscar Wallin
There have been some promising performances in a season last year which saw his minutes constantly having to be managed. He's had an operation on a hernia, he's had a full pre-season with the club, some important rest. I will give them the chance to start the season to see what ha can do now he is presumably more settled. Photo: Joe Dent
