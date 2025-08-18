A short career full of challenges has prepared new midfielder for life at Peterborough United

New Posh signing Ben Woods. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Ben Woods, the latest Peterborough United signing, has overcome a few challenges already in his relatively short career.

But he's relishing the opportunity to establish himself as a key player in a leading League One outfit. Posh may have followed a season of struggle with a poor start to the current campaign, but they are still seen as a top third tier club by outsiders.

And midfielder Woods believes it was a ‘no-brainer’ of a decision to leave Accrington Stanley for the Weston Homes Stadium. Posh have paid a ‘high, but fair six figure sum’ for the 22 year-old, according to Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

“The club is massive in League One,” Woods told the Posh Plus service. “I have no doubt it’s the right place to come and develop my career. I’d pretty much made my mind up to come here even before I met the gaffer, but once I’d spoken to him it seemed like the perfect move for me. It was a no-brainer really.

"He made it clear he wanted me and he made it clear where he saw me fitting into his team and what he would want me to do.

"It’s the perfect time to test myself at League One level. I enjoyed my time at Accrington and I learnt plenty while I was there. We had a tough period last year, but we stuck together and got through it. It’s a learning experience to be in a side desperate for a win, but I will always be grateful for my time there.

"I’ve been through some challenges in my career. I kept moving on because I wanted to kick on and by playing regularly, but men’s football was initially harder than I expected. I have had to work my way back up and now I’m ready for the next challenge.

"I see myself as a box-to-box midfielder who can score goals and set goals up.”

Woods won’t be available until September. He dislocated his finger after starting Accrington’s first match of the season and has now had a small operation to repair the damage.

The newcomer insists he will use his time on the sidelines wisely.

"It’s a chance to move to the area and find a house,” Woods added. “I will also be getting to know the lads to help the transition to playing a lot easier.

"I’ve been at the last two games, at Accrington and Wigan so I’ve seen how we play. As soon as my hand is sorted match fitness won’t be a problem. I’m quite a fit lad anyway.”