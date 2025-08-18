Peterborough United complete the signing of Accrington Stanley midfielder

Ben Woods during an Accrington Stanley game this summer. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Peterborough United have signed midfielder Ben Woods from League Two side Accrington Stanley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22 year-old has signed a four-year contract after the clubs agreed an undisclosed transfer fee.

Unfortunately Woods won’t be available for three weeks as he is recovering from a hand injury, one that kept him out of the Carabao Cup game against Posh last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh boss Darren Ferguson was delighted to finally get his man though. The PT first linked Posh with Woods in June, but the hunt started well before then.

Ben Woods (red) during an Accrington Stanley v Everton friendly this summer. Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images.

"It’s taken us a while, but it will be a very good signing for us,” Ferguson said. “He was one of the best midfielders in League Two last season and he won all the player-of-the-season awards at Accrington.

"Ben is a very good player. He is left-footed which gives us good balance. He will add quality to the midfield and he will add goals. We’ve been light in those areas recently. I expect Matt Garbett and Klaidi Lolos to get goals for us as well so we have increased our attacking threat from the centre of the pitch.

"We now have six good midfielders, but Ben has also played as a wing-back so we have even more flexibility. Ideally you want your new players to start straight away, but Ben has damaged his hand so it will probably be 3 weeks before we see him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woods was a member of Manchester United’s Academy before switching to Burnley aged 16. He left Burnley in pursuit of first team football and signed a short-term contract at Inverness Caledonian Thistle in January 2023.

A year later he signed a one-year contract at Accrington which quickly turned into a three-year deal in January 2025 because of his outstanding form. Woods won numerous awards at Accrington at the end of last season including ‘Manager’s Player-of-the-Season’, ‘Supporters' Trust-Player-of-the-Season’, and ‘Goal-of-the-Season.’

Woods appeared 41 times for a struggling League Two side last season scoring nine goals, while picking up 14 yellow cards. He was joint top scorer and became noted for accurate long-distance shooting and set-piece deliveries.