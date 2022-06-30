Here I have selected a 3-4-1-2 formation which assumes Ronnie Edwards has left the club (and not been replaced) before Posh travel to Cheltenham Town for the first League One match of the season on Saturday, July 30.
A team in 4-3-3 formation will follow on Friday morning.
1. GOALKEEPER: LUCAS BERGSTROM
Posh boss Grant McCann will have to make a choice between two young goalkeepers. The Chelsea loanee gets the nod here ahead of Harvey Cartwright who is on loan from Hull City.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. RIGHT CENTRE-BACK JOSH KNIGHT
Knight finished last season in the Championship strongly so should thrive at League One level.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. CENTRE-BACK (middle) NATHAN THOMPSON
Thompson plays thisi role well, although if Ronnie Edwards is still in the building he would be picked ahead of the veteran.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. LEFT CENTRE-BACK FRANKIE KENT
It does bother me that Posh have no natural left-sided central defender and in this formation that's a big worry. Kent is a fine player and a great competitor though and his left foot is far from useless! Dan Butler did play very well as a left-sided centre-back in one Championship match last season.
Photo: Joe Dent