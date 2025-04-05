On loan Manchester City pair Mo Susoho and Jadel Katongo trudge off the pitch after the 4-0 Posh defeat at home to Cobblers. Photo David Lowndes.

It will only be a very small consolation for Peterborough United, but results elsewhere should have eased the pain of a derby day disaster.

Despite a 4-0 duffing at home to Northampton Town, Posh maintained a nine-point gap to the relegation places with six games to go following Burton Albion’s 3-0 defeat at Wrexham. ‘The Brewers’ lost star man Colin Webster to a 10th-minute red card, but clung on until the 68th minute when the hosts were awarded their latest dubious penalty. Wrexham went on to win 3-0 with former Posh player Jack Marriott scoring the final goal.

Burton will have a game in hand on Posh after Tuesday night when champions-elect Birmingham City visit the Weston Homes Stadium. Birmingham beat Barnsley 6-2 at St Andrew’s today.

Crawley’s 3-1 defeat at Stevenage means they would probably have to win their five remaining games to overhaul Posh. Darren Ferguson’s side did drop a place to 15th after Rotherham United's last-gasp winner in a 2-1 success over Blackpool, but no-one below them, with a chance of avoiding relegation, won, apart from Cobblers of course.

Exeter went down 2-0 at home to Stockport County, Wigan drew 0-0 at Orient, Mansfield were beaten 2-1 at Huddersfield Town and Bristol Rovers lost 1-0 at Bolton Wanderers.

Exeter entertain Wigan on Tuesday when Mansfield are at home to Orient.