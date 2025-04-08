A late comeback wasn't enough for Peterborough United Under 21s as a missed penalty proved costly

Brad Ihionvien (right) in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Brad Ihionvien missed a penalty and then scored from the spot as Peterborough United went down 3-2 in a Professional Development Under 21 League game with Ipswich Town at the idverde Training Ground.

The visitors were 3-0 up heading into the final 10 minutes before Ihionvien pulled a goal back from 12 yards and that was quickly followed by an excellent individual goal from Chris Conn-Clarke. Conn-Clarke was then denied an equaliser by a terrific save from the Ipswich goalkeeper.

Jamie Mauge opened the scoring for Ipswich on 21 minutes before Ihionvien failed to level with his first penalty which was blasted over the crossbar. Andre Changunda was denied by a decent save as Ipswich held on to their lead to the interval.

It became 2-0 soon after the re-start when a cross from Rio Morgan sailed straight into the home net. Somto Boniface made it 3-0 on the hour mark with a brilliant free kick strike before Posh launched their late comeback.

Chris Conn-Clarke in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Ihionvien, who had been thwarted by a good save at 0-2, was fouled in the area and send the goalkeeper the wrong way with his second penalty attempt.

Posh: Smith, Freeman (sub Sykut, 90 mins), Mendonca, Claxton, Nevett, Andrews, O’Brien-Brady, Davies (sub Shofowoke, 63 mins), Changunda, Conn-Clarke, Ihionvien. Unused subs: Campbell, Westcott, Fox.