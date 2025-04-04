2025-26 Diary dates: Fixtures release, cup draws and the opening and closing weekends of the season
Peterborough United will kick off the 2025-26 season between Friday, August 1 and Sunday, August 3.
All League One and League Two games are likely to be televised live over those three days as there are no Premier League or Championship fixtures.
The fixtures for next season will be released on Thursday, June 26 (9am). The first round Carabao Cup and Vertu Trophy draws will take place on the same day.
Leagues One and Two will play their 46 games over 33 weekends, five midweeks and eight Bank Holidays and International break weekends. The final fixtures will take place on May 2-3.
