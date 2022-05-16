20 great pictures of Peterborough United fans backing the boys against Luton Town and Birmingham City

The first batch shows just some of the fans who made the trip to Luton on August 7. Sadly it wasn’t a day to remember following a 3-0 reversal.
The remaining pictures remember a much better day as Posh beat Birmingham 3-0 in September, thanks to a Harlee Dean own goal and strikes from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jorge Grant.
All pics were taken by Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face.
