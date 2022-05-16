20 great pictures of Peterborough United fans backing the boys against Luton Town and Birmingham City

The first batch shows just some of the fans who made the trip to Luton on August 7. Sadly it wasn’t a day to remember following a 3-0 reversal.

The remaining pictures remember a much better day as Posh beat Birmingham 3-0 in September, thanks to a Harlee Dean own goal and strikes from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jorge Grant.

All pics were taken by Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face.

Related content

If you like this gallery, then here’s another Posh fans gallery.

And you can get all the latest Posh news, here.

1. Luton v Posh - 7 Aug 2021 Posh fans watch the 3-0 defeat at Luton Town on the opening day of the 2021/22 season Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com Photo Sales

2. Luton v Posh - 7 Aug 2021 Posh fans watch the 3-0 defeat at Luton Town on the opening day of the 2021/22 season Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com Photo Sales

3. Luton v Posh - 7 Aug 2021 Posh fans watch the 3-0 defeat at Luton Town on the opening day of the 2021/22 season Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com Photo Sales

4. Luton v Posh - 7 Aug 2021 Posh fans watch the 3-0 defeat at Luton Town on the opening day of the 2021/22 season Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com Photo Sales