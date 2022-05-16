Peterborough United fans enjoyed a rare day to remember last season with a 3-0 win over Birmingham City.

20 great pictures of Peterborough United fans backing the boys against Luton Town and Birmingham City

Our latest Posh fans gallery takes us back to games against Luton Town and Birmingham City.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 16th May 2022, 11:43 am
Updated Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 6:54 am

The first batch shows just some of the fans who made the trip to Luton on August 7. Sadly it wasn’t a day to remember following a 3-0 reversal.

The remaining pictures remember a much better day as Posh beat Birmingham 3-0 in September, thanks to a Harlee Dean own goal and strikes from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jorge Grant.

All pics were taken by Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face.

Related content

If you like this gallery, then here’s another Posh fans gallery.

Do you feature in this gallery of Posh fans backing the boys?

17 retro Posh pictures that any fan will love

And you can get all the latest Posh news, here.

1. Luton v Posh - 7 Aug 2021

Posh fans watch the 3-0 defeat at Luton Town on the opening day of the 2021/22 season

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales

2. Luton v Posh - 7 Aug 2021

Posh fans watch the 3-0 defeat at Luton Town on the opening day of the 2021/22 season

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales

3. Luton v Posh - 7 Aug 2021

Posh fans watch the 3-0 defeat at Luton Town on the opening day of the 2021/22 season

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales

4. Luton v Posh - 7 Aug 2021

Posh fans watch the 3-0 defeat at Luton Town on the opening day of the 2021/22 season

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales
Luton TownBirmingham CityLutonJonson Clarke-Harris
Next Page
Page 1 of 5